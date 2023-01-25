University Living expands its offerings to aid student mobility

Student accommodation platform University Living has announced to expand its offerings by partnering with One Vasco to provide student visa concierge services.

According to an official release, the agreement between the two companies aims to help University Living users, to access One Vasco’s student visa assistance. The service would be available at no additional cost, the release added.

“With our latest partnership with One Vasco, the visa process will become more efficient and quick. This collaboration will enhance students’ visa and study abroad experience and our long-standing relationship with them,” Saurabh Arora, founder, CEO, University Living, said.

Furthermore, under the partnership One Vasco aims to ease the visa application process for University Living’s students. “We seek to improve the student journey for every single prospective student who wishes to study at a university away from their home country,” Dusty Amroliwala, chief operating officer, Education Services, One Vasco, added.