University in Gujarat gets Supercomputer ‘Param’; To help in AI, big data education andresearch

By Dr. RB Jadeja

The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) of the Gujarat Government has granted Marwadi University with supercomputer ‘Param’. With this, Marwadi University is amongst only a handful of universities in the state to have the facility of a supercomputer. This facility will be equipped with a Param Shavak system developed at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for high-performance computing and deep learning with x86 based latest Intel processor, 98 GB RAM, 16 TB storage, Nvidia based co-processing accelerator technologies, and software development environment.

Supercomputers support computation of large datasets, terabytes, or petabytes of data, with billions and billions of mathematical operations over several times faster than a regular Laptop or Desktop. The distinguishing feature behind supercomputing with magnified speed is the parallel processing of the computing operations.

With such facilities, the students of UG/PG level will receive training and lectures on emerging topics in HPC, DL, and software development, including parallel programming, programming models, algorithms, hardware architecture, and its impact on code design choices, high-quality software development in collaborative environments, visualization, and workflow, additionally creating a research opportunity for the faculty members/ researcher.

At present, Marwadi University has 400 students every year taking admission in the Computer & IT Department and 60 students in Computer Applications. Estimated around 20% of these students undertake projects on AI/ML/DL or which some may utilize supercomputing facilities then approximately 90 students are directly involved. Besides, 100 students every year in AI & Big Data class whose projects are directly involved with such a facility. Over and above, 600 students from Electrical, Mechanical, Pharmacy, and Science streams of which even 3% of mass will be benefited directly or indirectly from projects in AI & Big Data. By having a Centre of Excellence or similar infrastructure, every year 15 of Master of Engineering students and Research Scholars, will directly benefit through this center. MBA students will explore different opportunities in financial series, risk analysis, financial data manipulation, customer behaviour modelling, etc. This shows in terms of students, a very big mass will be directly benefited through these hi-tech facilities.

(The author is Dean of Engineering, Marwadi University. Views expressed are personal.)