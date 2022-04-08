Universities to decide their own admission policy, says UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has organised an online talk on ‘UG admission in University of Delhi-adopting CUET’ on Friday. The talk was hosted by M Jagdish Kumar, chairman of UGC. “There is more awareness that needs to be created among the educational institutions, so that they can adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET),” Kumar said.

“Universities will decide their own admission policies based on CUET. All the constituent or affiliated colleges and institutions will follow the policies of the respective universities,” Kumar said. He further added that open universities need not to conduct CUET for their admission processes.

Present in the event were Haneet Gandhi, professor, dean, admission, University of Delhi, and other vice chancellors of central universities from across the country. Discussing the details of Delhi University’s admission policy, Gandhi said that all the undergraduate level admission shall be conducted only through the CUET mode except for School of Open Learning (SOL) and National Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Addressing the questions presented by other universities in the event, Kumar said that reservation policy of the respected universities will not be affected due to the CUET admission process. He also added that students have no limitations on the number of universities that they can apply for CUET, however, candidates can write upto 6 domain subjects in the test.

