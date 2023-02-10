scorecardresearch
Female students have repeatedly called for the Taliban to lift the ban and allow them to attend classes, but their calls have gone unheeded.

Universities in Afghanistan threatened by economic crisis, risking closure
According to a survey conducted by the union, 35 private universities are unable to operate due to financial struggles.

Most universities in Afghanistan are in danger of closing due to financial difficulties, according to the union representing public and private universities. With 35 universities set to shut down, the union warns that the ban on female education imposed by the Taliban is exacerbating the economic crisis. 

According to a survey conducted by the union, 35 private universities are unable to operate due to financial struggles. Female students have repeatedly called for the Taliban to lift the ban and allow them to attend classes, but their calls have gone unheeded. 

The ban on women’s education and work has been widely condemned by Islamic organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as a violation of Islamic law. 

The Taliban’s recent ban on female students sitting for university entrance exams has only added fuel to the fire, causing outrage both domestically and internationally.

With inputs from ANI.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:53 IST