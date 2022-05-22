Universities are melting pot of ideas, innovation and aspirations, says Dharmendra Pradhan

At the XXVII Convocation of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya; Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan urged university students to bring in the change in the society by participating in the knowledge-based revolution to become job providers. “Our universities are melting pot of ideas, innovation and aspirations and universities should be a breeding ground for research for welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease-of-living,” he said.

The Minister attended the convocation ceremony as the chief guest and conferred degrees to the passing out students for 2020 and 2021 at the ceremony held in the Shillong campus. Shri Pradhan congratulated all the passing out students and extended his best wishes for their bright future ahead.

The Union Education Minister further highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a transformative pathway for all of us in creating global citizens. The policy focuses on universalisation of early childhood care and education and also emphasises on learning in all Indian languages. He thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for reiterating the importance of all Indian languages. No language is less than the other, he added.

Furthermore, Shri Pradhan complimented Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma for giving special focus on early childhood care and education in the state of Meghalaya in line with the NEP 2020. This will ensure that our children live up to their full potential.

According to Shri Pradhan, the youth should also shift their focus from rights to responsibilities. He encouraged to create a strong alumni network. “Walking on the path of duties, we have to take our country to new heights in the next decade. Let us give back either materially or intellectually to our schools and universities and also take responsibility of our state, country and humanity. There’s never been a better time to give back,” he added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma,who attended the event along with the Union Minister, urged the passing out students to explore and take calculative risks in life in order to reach the next level. “Do not get demoralised by failure and do not let success get on to your head,” said the Chief Minister to the students.

A total of 15,955 degrees were awarded today during the convocation out of which 117 were PhD, eight were MPhil, 1559 were post graduate degrees and 14,271 were bachelor’s degree. Meghalaya Education Minister Shri Lahkmen Rymbui, vice chancellor NEHU Professor P. S. Shukla, faculty and students of NEHU gathered at the event held today.

Later the Union Minister along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui held a review meeting of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship where senior officers of the central government also attended.

The Minister was happy to learn that Meghalaya is implementing the NEP in letter and spirit across spheres. State government initiatives like, Aspire Meghalaya and Prime Meghalaya are formalising talent discovery, recognising skills, supporting entrepreneurship and unlocking the potential of Meghalaya.

He said that progressive state like, Meghalaya must also lead efforts for establishing the national digital infrastructure, especially student registration portal as a part of the NDEAR and also bring its institutions under the NIRF and NAAC framework. He also suggested that NEHU should act as a knowledge partner for institutions across the state, especially in imparting skill development in frontier areas. Education Ministry of India would extend all support to make Meghalaya a model state in education and entrepreneurship.

Later in the day, Shri Pradhan visited Umsning Presbyterian school. He said Neuro-surgeon,pilot, engineer, soccer player, musician— ambitions and aspirations of future leaders from this school in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya will reaffirm the faith that India is going to become a knowledge society.

Read also: Telangana govt to take up Delhi school model, says chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao