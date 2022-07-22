Universal Business School to set up a Quantum Computing and IoT lab with Vitti Foundation

Universal Business School (UBS), Mumbai has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vitti Foundation to set up an Artificial Intelligence Emerging and Foundational Technologies (AIEFT) Innovation Hub at Karjat. The collaboration aims to enable inventors and entrepreneurs to convert ideation to creation.

As a part of the agreement, an AIEFT Innovation Hub of 5000 square feet was set up on the Karjat campus to enable student learning. Universal Business School also claims to introduce new courses including Machine Learning, Business Analytics and Deep Learning using Python, R, Blockchain technologies, Quantum Computing, IOT infrastructure and implementation, Extended Reality and Unity.

Under the agreement, the partnership aims to provide an ecosystem for innovation, embrace and support entrepreneurship, nourish start- ups and incubate innovative ideas specifically for AIEFT technologies. In addition, to build industry capable talent, a start-up community, innovation capability enhancement processes and an entrepreneurial ecosystem, to set up collaboration between industry, academia, and government.

The collaboration also aims to bring government funded projects to add to the Digital India Program, an official statement added. It aims to provide support for all aspects of data analytics including support for analysis of large datasets and applications of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning to all areas of research. Furthermore, to provide IPR Life Cycle Management including its commercialization support.

“The establishment of this fintech, retail and sustainability focused innovation hub will augment industry to leverage technology for the business in an accelerated manner. It will also lower the entry barrier of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, AR, VR, blockchain,” Kundana K Lal, founder, president, Vitti Research Foundation, said.

“These technologies will transform industries, make us more productive, and help solve some of the biggest challenges of society. This technology is already improving our lives today and will change the world tomorrow in ways unimaginable to us now,” Tarun Anand, founder, chairman, Universal Business School, said.