scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Universal Business School launches AI University ￼

The university aims to provide laboratories to experiment on IR 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, AR/VR/MR.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
Universal Business School launches AI University ￼
AI University will build 'labs' for students to learn.

The Universal Business School has inaugurated Universal Artificial Intelligence (AI) University to launch degree programs in AI/ML, liberal arts and humanities, management, design, law, sports and exercise sciences, environmental sciences and international diplomacy, as per an official statement. 

“This year, 268 companies were on campus including Xiaomi, Tata Capital, NSE, L&T Finance, Wipro Ltd etc. The AI university will deepen our relationships with corporations further,” Tarun Anand, chairman, Universal Business School, Universal AI University, said. 

Anand further added that the AI University will build ‘labs’ for students to learn and experiment on IR 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, AR/VR/MR, IoT, blockchain which are enhancing the digital transformation of industries. 

Also Read
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 01:46:12 pm