Universal Business School launches AI University ￼

The Universal Business School has inaugurated Universal Artificial Intelligence (AI) University to launch degree programs in AI/ML, liberal arts and humanities, management, design, law, sports and exercise sciences, environmental sciences and international diplomacy, as per an official statement.

“This year, 268 companies were on campus including Xiaomi, Tata Capital, NSE, L&T Finance, Wipro Ltd etc. The AI university will deepen our relationships with corporations further,” Tarun Anand, chairman, Universal Business School, Universal AI University, said.

Anand further added that the AI University will build ‘labs’ for students to learn and experiment on IR 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, AR/VR/MR, IoT, blockchain which are enhancing the digital transformation of industries.