Universal AI University claims to incorporates AI across all its programmes; 80 students have enrolled for FY24 session.

Universal Artificial Intelligence (AI) University, which claims to be India’s first dedicated AI institution, based out in Karjat, Mumbai aims to foster educational excellence by providing a dynamic learning environment. The AI University claims to offer a multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary curriculum with subjects from five disciplines, Tarun Anand, founder, Universal AI University, told FE Education. “Currently, the main areas of concentration are AI and Machine Learning (ML), Business Analytics, Liberal Arts with a focus on Psychology and Economics, Business Studies with specialisations in Finance, Marketing, and Commerce. This will be shortly followed with Law, Design, Sports Sciences and International affairs and Diplomacy, he said.

As of now, the university claims to have 80 students enrolled across all programmes for the 2023-24 session. Furthermore, it anticipates enrollment will increase to 1,500 students within the next three years. “AI will have enumerable applications and will be a complete game changer in the way we live our lives as it will significantly save a lot of time. A day’s work could be done in minutes, so those who embrace it will have a head start,” he said. Additionally, the AI University has a partnership with Univitt Technologies, a non-government company working on live AI projects. “This collaboration ensures that our students gain valuable hands-on experience with these projects. We are also in advanced talks with a multibillion dollar company in accentuating the AI curriculum and providing dedicated projects for all our students,” he added.

Universal AI University is accepting applications for undergraduate programmes from students of all streams and boards both Indian and International. Applicants must have either completed their 12th grade or be in the process of completing it in the same year they intend to start their undergraduate studies. Undergraduate programme at Universal AI University spans over four years as per the guidelines issued National Education Policy (NEP), he stated.

The School of AI and Future Technologies offers Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes in AI and ML, as well as Business Analytics, with annual fees of Rs 3.98 lakh. The School of Liberal Arts and Humanities provides Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Hons.) programmes in Psychology and Economics, with an annual fee of Rs 3.48 lakh. Universal Business School offers Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BBA plus Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programmes in its Business Studies and Commerce division, with fees of Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 5.98 lakh per year, respectively. Additionally, the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) programme is available at an annual fee of Rs 1.98 lakh, the university claimed.

The university asserts that it has integrated AI into every programme it offers. The main objective of these programmes is to offer students with a strong grasp of emerging technologies including AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Augmented Reality (AR), from the first year. During their final year, students are required to undertake a project that explores the influence of AI on their respective fields, whether it is social sciences, law, or business. “The educational approach is centred around knowledge, AI lab work, skill development, attitude and green sustainability, with a significant emphasis on experiential learning, comprising 50-70% of the pedagogy. As part of this, each undergraduate student will write and publish a research paper or case study”, Anand explained.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn