Univariety’s Global Career Counsellor program launches study abroad

The Global Career Counsellor program by Univariety launches study abroad – an opportunity for career counsellors to refer students for overseas studies while connecting with over 800 universities across five countries including UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia .

This program would provide an opportunity to the trained Global Career Counsellors to work as professional overseas education consultants.

“While implementing our career guidance solutions in over 500 schools, we got to see every nook and corner of India. We realised that India did not have enough career counsellors. How can we guide youth if we don’t have trained professionals? That’s when we decided to take up this challenge and create India’s first generation of professionally trained career counsellors to guide students studying in India and abroad,” Jaideep Gupta, founder and CEO, Univariety said.

Univariety offers an online career counselling course, the Global Career Counsellor Program in collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension. People from different educational and professional backgrounds can enroll for the course, upskill themselves, and become trained career counsellors.

