How Unisys is helping employees bridge the skill gap

The job market in India has outgrown traditional job roles and adoption of new-age skills has become a prerequisite. As a result, organisations are prioritising talent mobility by investing in the upskilling of their talent pools. Unisys (a technology solutions company) is enabling the growth trajectory of its employees amidst the pandemic-led shuffle, by helping its associates grow internally with its UGrow initiative. “This is a skill development programme that ensures Unisys has enough talent for the internal movement,” said Avneet Hora, senior director, HR. “This has helped Unisys facilitate stronger employee-employer relationships.”



Globally, Unisys has 16,468 associates across its 80-plus offices and seven R&D centres. “We have R&D presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. With 4,325 employees, Unisys India has the largest employee base with 26% of the associate headcount in the country,” she revealed. “UGrow is holistically aligned to the required skills in the organisation and therefore builds talent-based career opportunities and thoroughly integrates the development and skill requirement forecasts to enhance associate growth and internal organisational mobility.”



UGrow is a part of the learning and development charter of Unisys, and associates can take full advantage of an array of courses to help them climb up the career ladder. The programme was launched in Hungary (EMEA) in November 2021, with the demand from enterprise service management (ESMT) where 75% of the participants were able to transition from global delivery services (GDS). “We have recently expanded our UGrow horizon and introduced the programme extensively in India,” said Hora.



Unisys’ partnership with various universities also helps associates find the right courses and certification programmes. In this effort, it has set up the Unisys University (UU) portal where associates can sign up for specific domain-level courses and soft skills. UU delivers learning to the associates in a personalised way, integrating work and learning more tightly to each other.

Unisys is also directing its efforts to hire early career candidates from the campuses. “A key feature of our campus connect programmes is that we take the latest and greatest technologies to campuses through our SMEs who conduct webinars and seminars for students to become more prepared when they enter the corporate world,” she added.

