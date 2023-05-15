Unique initiatives: A first from an IIM and from an IIT

Last week, IIM Lucknow became the first Indian Institute of Management to introduce a full-time MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. This 16-month course will start from August 2023 and the last date to apply is June 30.

“It’s the first-of-its-kind programme offered by any IIM and aims to provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators,” IIM Lucknow said in a press statement. “We are looking for candidates who have a strong desire to create their own venture to solve a significant problem.”

Features of this MBA

—Called the MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, its curriculum includes entrepreneurial knowledge and skills (50%) and industry inputs, immersion and mentorship (50%).

—The MBA will offer mentorship opportunities with IIM Lucknow’s pool of over 500 entrepreneur alumni.

—Students will receive guidance in business plan preparation, working with venture capitalists to refine it, obtain funding and prepare for launch.

—To be eligible for admission, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline as per the requirements of eligibility of Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIMs.

—This MBA costs Rs 14.3 lakh.

IIT Madras starts healthcare school

In another first-of-its-kind, IIT Madras has launched the Department of Medical Sciences & Technology that will offer a four-year BS in Medical Sciences and Engineering. It will train physicians to effectively apply technology in their clinical practice and lay the foundation for physician-scientists’ training in India.

“Top medical doctors from India and abroad, who were involved in the development of the curriculum, will be Professors of Practice in this department,” IIT Madras said in a statement.

“The goal is to establish an exceptional research facility for medical sciences and technology to develop and train ‘physician-scientists’ and engineering physiologists to become the future leaders in their fields,” Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said. “IIT Madras hoped to enable researchers to create innovative technologies that will improve the lives of patients for generations to come.”

He added that during Covid-19, it became evident that we needed to incorporate technology into medicine to effectively handle similar situations.

The Department of Medical Sciences & Technology will offer the following courses:

—BS in Medical Sciences & Engineering (four years)

—PhD Programme for Doctors

—MS by Research for Doctors

—MS in Medical Sciences and Engineering

—PhD Programme for Science & Engineering Graduates.

