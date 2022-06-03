Union minister to launch residential school scheme for SC students

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar is to launch the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SRESHTA) on Friday, June 3, 2022. The scheme aims to provide quality education to the SC students in reputed private schools.

Under the scheme, each year approximately 3,000 meritorious SC students from across states/UTs will be selected through a transparent mechanism of a National Entrance Test for SRESHTA (NETS), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the ministry said in a statement.

The SRESHTA has been conceived to provide access to high quality residential education to the meritorious poor students from scheduled caste communities, whose parental annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, at free of cost from classes 9 to 12.

Selected students will be admitted to the best private residential schools, affiliated to CBSE, in classes 9 and 11 for completion of education till 12th standard.

Thereafter, the students may be connected to the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme or Top Class Education Scheme of the ministry to continue their further studies with adequate financial aid from the government.

With inputs from PTI.

