Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah inaugurates new initiatives to commemorate two years of NEP 2020

To mark the completion of two years of National Education Policy 2020-Transformational Reforms, Amit Shah, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation has launched several new initiatives.

The Union Home Minister stated that NEP 2020 is a policy to give thrust to the holistic development of human beings, while conscious of the attitude towards education, science and culture. He mentioned Indian languages, art and culture have given priority in this policy and the establishment of Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) will also be very important to achieve this goal as this Multidisciplinary Education and Research University is going to become an important part. Shah elaborated that the government have set a target to provide one multidisciplinary higher education institute in each district or between two districts by 2030.

In the establishment of Higher Education Institution, the government have increased six Central Universities, seven IITs, seven IIMs, 16 IIITs, 15 AIIMS, 209 Medical Colleges, increasing the total universities by 302 and the number of colleges increased by 5700, he explained.

Shah added that there are five main pillars of this policy – ​​increase of capacity, accessibility, quality, fairness and accountability. NEP 2020 has been built on these five major pillars and also has a provision to change the current 10+2 system of education and many other changes have been made. He further added that in this education policy, a target has been set to provide vocational education to at least 50% of the students in the school and higher education system by 2025. “The new education policy is nurtured by the Indian teaching tradition, but its approach is modern and also futuristic,” he said.

Furthermore, Shah stressed on knowledge creation and research and mentioned that in the world’s comparison research and development is very less and the new education policy has worked to give thrust to this as well. Shah said that without the cooperation of the states, our National Education Policy 2020 cannot be successful. “I also request all the officers of the state to prepare a road map to implement this new education policy in your states also,” Shah added.

Shah explained Nipun Bharat Mission within primary education, Vidya Pravesh, Vidyanjali, Nishtha, FLN, Sarthak, Integrated Teacher Education Program of Samagra Shiksha, Skill and Vocational Education, many initiatives like restructuring of school education have been taken in the field of primary education and have yielded results. Have been able to reduce the dropout ratio by almost four times.

He added that in the field of higher education also a lot of efforts have been made under the leadership of Modi ji. The importance of Indian languages ​​has also started in higher education. JEE and NEET UG exams have been conducted in 12 Indian languages ​​and English. Similarly, the Common University Entrance Test has also been conducted in 13 Indian languages. Ten states have accepted Indian languages ​​Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali in engineering. He said that whether it is technical education, medical education or law education, “When we don’t do that education in Indian languages ​​then we use 5% of the country’s capacity. 95% of children have taken primary education in their mother tongue. He said that we have limited our capabilities. Be it research and development or to advance medical science and if there are 100 children available, then you have laid your hands on only five children. If this knowledge is available in Indian language then 100% potential can be utilised for the development of the country,” Shah said.

To celebrate this occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; Annapurna Devi and Subhash Sarkar, Ministers of State for Education along with Many dignitaries were present.

