NEET PG Exam 2022: Union Health Ministry postpones test by 6 to 8 weeks

NEET PG exam 2022 postponed: A plea had been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking deferment of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test which has been scheduled on March 12 this year.

NEET PG Exam 2022: The long wait for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam aspirants is set to be stretched for some more time as the Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET PG Examination 2022 by 6 to 8 weeks, as per reports.

The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) which is an organisation of resident doctors shared the order regarding postponement (FE cannot independently verify the veracity of this letter.)

The plaint in Supreme Court demanded postponement with the claim that many MBBS graduates will not be eligible to take up NEET PG examination due to non-completion of internship period mandatory for appearing in the test.

Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks



The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12 pic.twitter.com/MPpisjbvvx — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The NEET PG exam is the competition for admissions in post graduate medical courses in the country.

More details awaited.