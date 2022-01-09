Union Health Minister announces NEET-PG 2021 counselling schedule

The Supreme Court on Friday January 7 decided to begin with the long-awaited counselling process based on the existing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservations in the All India Quota seats.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today announced the counselling schedule for the NEET-PG 2021. Mandaviya took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates.”

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है।



इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

The counselling process, which was scheduled to begin in October 2021, got delayed due to the stay imposed by the Supreme Court. The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice last year in January and April. Its results were out in the last week of September itself following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling process to kick start.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna passed an interim order and said, “There is an urgent need to commence the process of counselling”. The bench further said, “Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated July 29, 2021, including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC (other backward class) category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ (All India Quota) seats.”