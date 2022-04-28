Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to launch Mandate Document of NCF

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the Mandate Document of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) on April 29, 2022.

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 recommends the development of NCF in four areas, School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education and Adult Education.

The Mandate Document describes the development process of the NCF, its objectives, expected structure and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then national level. The ‘Guidelines for Position Papers for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework’ is an integral part of this Mandate Document.

For providing inputs for the development of these, four curriculum frameworks, 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP, 2020 are identified under the three categories, that are Curriculum and Pedagogy, Cross-cutting Issues and other important areas of NEP, 2020 focussing on systemic changes and reforms.

Ashwathnarayan C N, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; B C Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka; K Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework; Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and professor D P Saklani, director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be present on the occasion.

The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at school, district and state level with the help of a tech platform and mobile application.

