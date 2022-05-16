Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches textbook on Indian Knowledge Systems

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a textbook on `Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications” on Monday. The event was organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Present in the event were Shri Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Shri K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary Higher Education, Shri A.D Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman and representatives from AICTE, IKS Division and Ministry of Education.

The Minister said that the Indian education system is being decolonised under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. “While we adopt the good things from our ancient past, we must also be mindful of the problems in our society and build a future which creates synergy between knowledge from the past and contemporary issues,” he said.

The book aims to fill in the gap for offering a required course on IKS, recently mandated by AICTE. It also aims to align with the National Education Policy (NEP)2020 . Although the book has been primarily developed for use by the Engineering institutions, the structure and the contents lend itself easily to address the requirement in other University systems (Liberal Arts, Medicine, Science and Management) for such a book. The newly released IKS textbook aims to enable the students to bridge the divide between traditional and modern education systems by providing students with an opportunity to reconnect with the past, build holistic scientific temper and utilize it for carrying out multidisciplinary research and innovation.The textbook curriculum is developed by Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore in association with VYASA Yoga Institute, Bengaluru, and Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam. It is written by Prof. B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore and co-authored by Assoc Prof. Vinayak Rajat Bhat, Chanakya University, Bengaluru, and Nagendra Pavana R N, with the school of Vedic Knowledge Systems at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

