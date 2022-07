Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates CBSE students

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 students whose results were announced Friday. The minister said that self-confidence, hard work and perseverance will help them succeed in both exams and life.

“The world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life. I remember myself as an average student who did not score high in exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work,” the Union education minister said in a series of tweets.

“At the same time, my young friends must also remember that exams are not the only measure of your success. To those who are not satisfied with their results, there is a whole world to conquer out there. Work hard, do wonders!,” he further added.

According to the minister, it is heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys and a superlative performance by girls is an indicator of positive change in society.

“Congratulate my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE examinations. Wish the best to India’s next generation of leaders in their future endeavours. To all young friends who have not performed as per their expectations, I urge them to continue giving their best. Self-belief, hard work, persistence and perseverance will always fetch success in exams and in life,” Pradhan said.

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7% of students cleared the class 12 examination 94.40% passed the class 10 exam.

In class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95% and 33,432 scored above 90% while in class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95% and 2,36,993 scored above 90%.

With inputs from PTI.



