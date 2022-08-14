Union Education Minister awards degrees to 1,555 students of NIT Rourkela

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has awarded ‘Blockchain-based Digital Degrees’ to its graduating students at its 19th convocation held on August 13, 2022. According to an official statement, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has awarded degrees to a total of 1,555 students of National Institute of Technology Rourkela.

As per the statement, the degree programme is developed in assistance with IIT Kanpur’s C3i Innovation Hub, under the aegis of National Blockchain Project mooted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With the adoption of this ambitious project, NIT Rourkela has become the first NIT and the second among ‘Institutes of National Importance,’ after IIT Kanpur, to implement a futuristic technology for its graduating students,” the statement added.

The convocation ceremony was held in hybrid mode. “I want to see NIT Rourkela become a hub of technology. The Institute must plan proactively on how the entire Sundergarh district can be linked to blockchain, how the households can be mapped, how the people can get benefits provided by the government and how it can help in increasing the skill and employment possibility among the youth. NIT Rourkela should work on mapping this through the blockchain,” the education minister said.

Furthermore, the graduating students would receive an One Time Password (OTP) on their mobile number, which will also be sent to their email id, to provide access to a secure portal containing their degrees. The degrees would also be available to be downloaded as a PDF file making them accessible anywhere globally, the statement added.

“During the calendar year 2021-22, the Institute has received sanction of 97 sponsored projects with a total value of Rs 24.13 crore and 110 consultancy projects with a total value of nearly Rs 11.43 crore. Our Career Development Centre has been untiringly coordinating with several organisations to provide quality placement to our graduates, postgraduates and doctorates, both inside and outside the country,” K. Umamaheshwar Rao, professor, NIT Rourkela, said.

He further added that during the academic year 2021-22, a total of 1,290 full-time job offers were provided to the students with significant increase compared to previous years. During the Annual Convocation 2021, a total of 1,555 students were awarded their degrees, the statement added.

