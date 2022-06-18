Union edu minister suggests to include Yoga in school curriculum, inaugurates National Yoga Olympiad 2022

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has inaugurated the National Yoga Olympiad 2022 and quiz competition as a chief guest. The National Yoga Olympiad has been organised jointly by the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training, which is scheduled from June 18-20 2022. Minister of State for Education Shri Subhas Sarkar was also present on the occasion.

In 2022, about 600 students from 26 states/UTs and Demonstration Multipurpose Schools of Regional Institutions of Education will be participating in National Yoga Olympiad.

The Minister highlighted that to encourage healthier choices and bring people even more closer together, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has chosen this year’s theme as Yoga For Humanity.

He further added that Yoga is India’s gift to the world and it has gained tremendous popularity globally since the UN General Assembly adopted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s proposal to celebrate 21st June as International Day of Yoga.

The minister emphasised that NEP 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude, he added.

He further suggested NCERT to include the ancient wisdom of Yoga in our curriculum. The NCERT started the National Yoga Olympiad in 2016.

