Union Edu Minister reviews progress made under NETF and NDEAR, calls for leveraging technology for quality education

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today has reviewed the progress made under National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR). Senior officials of Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

During the meeting Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has called for leveraging technology to ensure accessible, affordable and quality education for all. The minister also stressed on developing high quality course curriculum which can be delivered through technology and further suggested deployinh technology for carrying out objective assessment.

According to the minister, NETF and NDEAR will provide required institutional governance and bring in greater accountability in the system. “A working group involving Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), University of Grants Commission (UGC), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will work on the roadmap for NDEAR and NETF,” he said.

NETF will be the guiding body for NDEAR while acting as the blueprint for creating a unifying national digital infrastructure to energise and catalyse the entire education ecosystem. NDEAR takes on an ‘Open Digital Ecosystem’ approach, where a set of principles, standards, specifications, building blocks and guidelines seek to enable different entities to create elements of the digital education ecosystem.

Read also: Smriti Irani launches BrickETC, an ed-tech platform designed for young aspirants