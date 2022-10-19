Union edu-minister to kickstart public consultation on National Credit framework

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development Minister has chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing the National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling on October 18, 2022, as per an official statement.

Present in the meeting were Anita Karwal, secretary, School Education, Sanjay Murthy, secretary, Higher Education, Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, chairman, NCVET, and senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry.

Furthermore, in the meeting, Pradhan gave his consent to start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from October 19, 2022.

According to the statement, the Government of India had approved the constitution of a High-Level Committee, vide order dated November 18, 2021, to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both Vocational and General Education.

The Credit Framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains/components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

