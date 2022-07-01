Union edu minister inaugurates two schools in Odisha’s Talcher

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has inaugurated two Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Talcher coalfields area in Angul district on Thursday. Addressing a function held on the occasion, Pradhan emphasised on the need to open more such institutions for enhancing educational facilities in Talcher.

The schools, set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), will be managed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), according to a statement by the company.

Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also joined the KV inauguration programme over a virtual platform.

Welcoming the Union ministers and the guests, OP Singh, chairman-cum-managing director of MCL also highlighted the company’s contributions and commitment to ensure standard education for all.

He said that another KV school would soon be established in Sundergarh district.

With inputs from PTI.

