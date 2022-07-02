Union edu minister inaugurates programmes for research, innovation and entrepreneurship at IIT Hyderabad

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has laid the foundation stone for BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVRSCIENT) and witnessed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

Present in the event were delegates from Japan, BoG chairman, BVR Mohan Reddy; SAITO Mitsunori, chief representative, JICA, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, chief executive and managing director, Greenko Group; OP Bhatt, independent director and chairman of board of directors of Greenko; BS Murty Director, deans, HoDs, faculty, staff and students of IIT Hyderabad.

The infrastructure inaugurated today is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA. On this occasion, IITH has also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) for global collaborations.

The Minister said that India cannot be just a consuming nation. He further added that we have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare.

The Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development. The school aims to focus on climate change mitigation, AI and aerospace technology , energy transition and industrial transformation, circular and regenerative economy, ZeroC processes, fuels, materials, and products, industrial ecology and net zero clusters.

According to an official statement, GSSST will open towards the end of this year and, by June 2023, will induct students for MTech and Ph.D. in sustainable science and technology, followed by BTech programs.

