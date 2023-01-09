Union edu-minister reviews preparation of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Annapurna Devi, Ministers of State for Education, and Subhas Sarkar reviewed the ongoing preparation of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, on January 9, 2023, as per an official release.

Furthermore, present in the meeting were Sanjay Kumar, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy; DoSEL, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and senior officials from Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, NCERT, CBSE, NVS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and MyGov.

According to the statement, the Union minister called for further deepening and expanding engagement with students, parents and teachers on PPC 2023 during the meeting. Pariksha Pe Charcha to be conducted on January 27, 2023.

Pradhan further added that PPC 2023 by the PM Shri Narendra Modi provides a burst of energy and inspiration to the student community ahead of the exam season.