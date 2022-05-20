Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates North East Research Conclave 2022 at IIT Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has inaugurated ‘North East Research Conclave 2022’ on May 20, 2022 in the presence of eminent dignitaries. It is being held between 20th and 22nd May 2022 jointly with the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam at the IIT Guwahati campus.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, has inaugurated the event in presence of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Minister of AYUSH, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education among other dignitaries.

The three-days conclave is set to host around 5,000 eminent personalities from the North-East as well as other parts of India. The participants hail from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges.

“There is a need for greater synergy among Industry, Academia and Policymakers for solving the problem of the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor. The NERC gives a platform for all strata of stakeholders to come together and collaborate. This conclave will help create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation and take it to a scalable stage,” the education minister said.

The third edition of Assam Biotech Conclave 2022 is also being held as part of NERC 2022. It aims to create a common interface for collaboration and showcase the best research and development activities through the exhibition from all the educational/research institutions and industries across the states of North-East India.

Read Also: Tamil Nadu will always be proactive to assist Defence College, says MK Stalin