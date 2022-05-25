Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam CM unveils Guwahati Declaration at IIT Guwahati

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Entrepreneurship and Skill Development and Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister (CM), Assam has unveiled Guwahati Declaration at North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022.

The Guwahati Declaration is intended to create a set of guidelines, through which individual, as well as a collective responsibility to promote and encourage innovation at the grass-root level and strive to stimulate and execute indigenisation and entrepreneurship, can be taken up. It also encourages advancement in discoveries through sustainable routes.

Under this declaration, a framework to achieve holistic and converging objectives and build targeted mission-mode collaborative efforts will be initiated. Progress on ten broad thrust areas will be initiated that would lead to sustainable socio-economic development, efficient bio-resources utilisation, automation of indigenous tools and technology, disaster management, and climate change aspects. These broad working areas include biomedical and environmental devices development and testing, food processing technology, advanced functional materials and biomaterials, drug discovery from natural resources, drone technology development and application, high altitude waste management, fossil fuel and alternative energy utilisation and devices, geo-spatial technology, livelihood projects and automation in agriculture, sericulture, pisciculture. At least 100 startups are expected to be incubated with around 100 doctoral students to be added within the next three years.

According to professor T G Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati Declaration has been prepared after extensive deliberation with honourable minister, secretaries, and senior officials will help to develop a robust ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the northeast region and beyond. It will also facilitate better coordination among institutions by promoting collaborations in the field of science and technology, protecting indigenous know­-how and sustainability in traditional knowledge and translational research areas.

Furthermore professor Parameswar K Iyer, dean-public relations, branding and ranking, IIT Guwahati mentioned, that this Guwahati Declaration is a unique document, and its objectives will bring boundless synergy among stakeholders from governments, funding agencies, industries, academia, research institutes, philanthropists and grass-root innovators and help promote local entrepreneurship, self-reliance and accomplish larger objectives of sustainable growth.

Institutes and Universities across the northeast region and nation will have to be intertwined with various state and central government ministries, PSUs and industries and create a knowledge center, facilitating the declaration objectives.

