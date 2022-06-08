Union edu minister asks HEIs to target exponential growth towards building future-ready workforce

Union education minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has said that higher education institutions (HEIs) should target exponential growth to build a future-ready workforce in the two-day educational conference that concluded on Wednesday. Present in the conference were Shri Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education; UGC Chairman, AICTE Chairman, among others. The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the conference on 7th June, 2022.

“India has shown its technological prowess in various initiatives like UPI, Direct Benefit Transfer, Aadhaar and we must build upon this strength and make a future-ready workforce to embrace the changes arising out of Industrial Revolution 4.0,” the Union Minister said.

The conference consisted of different sessions including international rankings of Higher Education Institutions (HEI), collaboration between academia-industry and policymakers; integrating school, higher and vocational education, education and research in emerging and disruptive technologies.

In the Integrating School, Higher and Vocational Education session, Yogesh Singh mentioned several steps taken by the University of Delhi. In the last session, V Kamakothi in his presentation on the topic of Education and Research In Emerging and Disruptive Technologies discussed the potential and need for Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Simulation and Modeling, Secure Systems, and Intelligent Manufacturing.



