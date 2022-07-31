Union edu min states IISER-TVM can lead by combining traditional knowledge with modern approach

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education stated that Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER-TVM) must lead by combining traditional knowledge with modern approach in align with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) 2020, while addressing the convocation ceremony of the 10th batch of students from IISER-TVM.

“IISER Thiruvananthapuram’s interdisciplinary approach to learning is perfectly aligned with NEP 2020. Grounded in science, novel scientific solutions to problems faced by humanity, is what society expects from an institution of the stature of IISER-TVM. The institute must lead by example in combining traditional knowledge with modern approach,” the Union Minister said.

According to the official statement as many as 204 BS-MS students, 30 PhD students, and six Integrated PhD students graduating along with six students received MS research degrees during the ceremony.

During the event, Pradhan further stated that the society expects novel scientific solutions to problems faced by humanity from an institution of the stature of IISER-TVM. He noted that the art and science of Kalaripayattu, the oldest form of combat, is one such ancient and traditional knowledge of Kerala.

“The rich traditional knowledge of Kalaripayattu has remained with Kalari Gurus with very limited scientific backing of oils, postures, techniques and health benefits. NEP 2020 seeks to bring the focus back on such rich Indian traditions.The Indian Knowledge System needs revival. NEP 2020 seeks to align traditional knowledge with scientific study to validate what is mentioned in the Vedas, Puranas and other such knowledge reservoirs,” Pradhan said.

The statement further added that professor J N Moorthy, the director of IISER-TVM, presented the report on the activities of the institute, and said that IISER was the first to launch the two-year MSc programmes that align with the mandate of NEP-2020.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also: MCD schools to take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for Independence Day celebrations