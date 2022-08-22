Union edu min invites Australian institutes to set up campuses in India at the sixth AIEC

At the sixth meeting of Australia India Education Council (AIEC), Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions. He further invited His Excellency (HE) Jason Clare to visit India by the end of this year.

The Union Education Minister has held the bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth AIEC with Australian Counterpart His Excellency Jason Clare at Western Sydney University (WSU). During the bilateral meeting, the ministers had fruitful discussions on further strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Ministers further agreed to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research with a view to make education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In the sixth meeting of the Australia-India Education Council, Pradhan stated that AIEC is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. He invited Australian team to hold the seventh meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

The Union Education Minister, Pradhan stressed on the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of Ayurveda, Yoga, Agriculture, among others and called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining, logistics management among others. He further stated that India has set up Digital University and Gati Shakti University for which the two countries can work together to develop curriculum and other aspects.

Shri Pradhan further raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia. The Australian Minister has assured cooperation in expediting the pending visas. Later, the Ministers held a Joint Press Conference in which they announced establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions. Shri Pradhan reiterated that India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity.

Along with HE Sarah Mitchell MLC, NSW Minister for Education, Shri Pradhan will be visiting a school. He will further visit TAFE NSF and The University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney, where he will be interacting with the vice-chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government, Department of Education.

