Union cabinet approves PM SHRI Schools, a centrally sponsored scheme worth Rs 27,360 crore

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new centrally sponsored scheme – Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM SHRI Schools) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release, the scheme will foster development of more than 14,500 schools across the country. The scheme will strengthen select existing schools being managed by Central Government/ State/ UT Government/ local bodies.

The statement mentioned that PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and act as exemplar schools to offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. The PM SHRI schools will deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and will strive to create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills, the statement added.

Further, the statement said that the PM SHRI schools scheme will be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with a total project cost of Rs. 27360 crore which includes a central share of Rs. 18,128 crore for the period of five years from year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

One of the key feature of the PM SHRI Schools is that it will be developed as Green schools, incorporating environment friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic free, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions/practices related to protection of environment, climate change related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt sustainable lifestyle. The quality evaluation of these schools will be done at regular interval to ensure the desired standards.

As per the statement, the PM SHRI Schools scheme would be implemented through the existing administrative structure available for Samagra Shiksha, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The other autonomous bodies would be involved on specific project basis as required.

More than 18 lakh students are expected to be direct beneficiaries of the scheme. Further impact will be generated through the mentoring and handholding of the schools in vicinity of PM SHRI schools.

