Union Budget: Zero budget natural farming to be a part of Agri varsity syllabus

With the push for organic, zero budget natural farming by the central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech, on Tuesday said that agriculture universities in the country will be encouraged to incorporate these areas in their syllabus.



According to the Indian Express report, the Union government initiated the push for zero budget natural farming that would help in making the vocation of farming more sustainable by reducing costs of inputs and improving the income of farmers with better access to market and improved product returns.

The new zero budget farming concentrates on shifting agriculture practices from mono-crops to a multi-cropping method. In this urine and dung of the desi Cow plays an important role which includes various inputs like Jivamrit, Ghanjivamrit and Beejamrit are made, which happen to be a good source of nutrients to the soil for better agricultural production. It also includes other traditional practices such as keeping the soil covered with green cover around the year even in low water situations or mulching the soil with biomass that ensure sustained productivity from the first year of adoption.

While addressing the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on December 16, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on natural farming for improving the situation of farmers, with which the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the apex body for co-ordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture issued a circular to all central and state universities to take initiatives in promoting natural farming.

The Finance Minister said on Tuesday that the states would be encouraged to revise the syllabus of agricultural universities to meet the needs of natural, zero budget and organic farming, value addition and management.

Director (Education) of Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research (MCAER), Dr Harihar Kausadikar said that the curriculum of agriculture universities in Maharashtra gets revised every 10 years and the last time it happened was in 2009-10. Emphasising on the inclusion of organic farming, zero-budget farming, and natural farming, Dr Kausadikar added that the new syllabus may be effective from the upcoming academic year, scheduled to start in July-August 2022.