Union Ayush minister Sonowal inspects newly constructed Unani institute campus at Ghaziabad

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ayush minister has inspected the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Sonowal stated that the National Policy on Health envisages inter alia mainstreaming of Ayush in healthcare and to integrate these systems in areas of education, research in all tiers of healthcare delivery.

According to a statement by Ayush Ministry, the new institute is an extension of a similar facility in Bengaluru and will be the first-of-its-kind to be established in northern India.

The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019. It will have 14 departments and provide post graduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani Medicine, the statement said.

The institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices. It will establish benchmark standards in education, healthcare and research, it said.

The minister mentioned that the Ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, and innovation, develop apex Institutes for education, and research in the Unani Medicine. “I am confident this Unani institute will popularise the Ayush system and cater to the needs of northern region of the country,” he added.

NIUM is constructed at a cost of Rs 381 crore and shall also function as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Unani Medicine, the statement further stated.

The institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the universities or research organisations of international repute, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.

