UniAcco expands services to Australia to help Indian students access quality accommodation

Prop-tech student accommodation platform, UniAcco has announced the expansion of its services to the Australian market with the aim to help Indian students access quality accommodation abroad.

According to the official statement, in the first month of the launch, the company has listed over 1,50,000 beds across cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane and plans to expand to other cities including Canberra. It aims to reach out to over 8,00,000 students from across the globe this year.

The statement said since the border re-opened in mid-December 2021 until July 22, 2022, over 2.60 lakh student visa holders arrived in Australia as per recent data shared by Australian Trade and Investment Commission. The country is considered to be one of the most popular study abroad destinations with over seven lakh foreign students from across the globe enrolled in its universities and vocational schools, the statement added.

Further, the statement mentioned owing to the high volume, finding quality student housing in Australia in a preferred location that is near to the university is challenging. UniAcco aims to provide properties that are verified by student housing experts and real estate developers to guarantee a top-notch living experience and a stress-free university experience, the statemen added. The cost of these properties includes utility expenses like Wi-Fi, room cleaning service and other amenities like gym, swimming pool, free, laundry, among. Students can choose from a wide range of properties which are well connected to universities in these cities including flats, studio apartments, private apartments, among others, it noted.

“Finding quality student accommodation in a foreign country can be incredibly concerning, especially post Covid with renewed consideration of health and hygiene factors. After the US and the UK, Australia is the third-highest higher education destination, attracting students from across the world. While this indicates the potential of the market, it also directs towards the stress on quality student accommodation facilities,” Amit Singh, founder, UniAcco, stated.

Singh added UniAcco aims to expand to other popular education destinations to ease the accommodation experience for students. “In order to achieve this we have listed over three million beds on the platform globally and aim to reach out to over 8,00,000 students from across the globe,” he said.

The company further plans to expand operations in the USA and other European countries in 2023. To ease the higher education journey, the company claims to have built three services UniAcco, UniScholarz and UniCreds, on a unified platform to help students achieve their higher education goals seamlessly.

