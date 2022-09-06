Telangana’s Warangal, Kerala’s Thrissur and Nilambur join UNESCO network of learning cities

Warangal from Telangana, and Thrissur and Nilambur from Kerala have joined the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level.

According to an official statement, Warangal, Thrissur and Nilambur are among the 77 cities from 44 countries which have joined this network of the world body. UNESCO GNLC is an international network consisting of cities that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities, it added.

Furthermore, it said that the GNLC includes 294 cities from all around the world that share inspiration, know-how and best practice among each other, the world body has said in a statement.

“Warangal in Telangana state joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities! Congratulations Warangal and Telangana on this momentous occasion. After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the Great Ramappa Temple in Warangal, Telangana gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the UNESCO,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday tweeted.

“Today, 77 cities from 44 countries join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level,” the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization had earlier said in its statement.

Other cities that have joined the network are the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Durban in South Africa and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others. The 77 new members bring the total number of cities within the UNESCO GNLC to 294 in 76 countries, UNESCO said.

“With more than half of humanity living in urban areas, cities have the power to drive lifelong learning policies by implementing and supporting local initiatives and bring bottom-up change,” Audrey Azoulay, director general, UNESCO quoted in the statement.

