Under the PM Cares for Children Scheme, 220 children get admission in KV, says Union edu minister

A total of 220 children admitted in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the PM Cares for Children Scheme, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session. The remark came in response to the questions tabled in Lok Sabha by Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament.

The 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session has started on July 18, 2022 and will continue till August 13, 2022.

The minister further added that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has withdrawn some of the provisions that were discretionary which includes quota of Minister of Education, Members of Parliament, Chairman, Vidyalaya Management Committee, Sponsoring Authority, among others. “These quotas were over and above the sanctioned class strength and hence no seats have been freed,” the minister replied.

According to Pradhan, special provisions have been made in the KVS admission guidelines 2022-23 for admissions to the children who have lost their parents to COVID 19 pandemic, over and above the sanctioned class strength.

Furthermore, the minister added that 25% reservation is allotted to children of marginalized communities, disadvantaged sections and economically weaker sections in admission in class one. “Reservation as per constitutional provisions to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer) and seats are also horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children at entry stage,” he added. Furthermore, two seats per section are also reserved for single girl children in class one.

Read Also: UGC has released grants to 53 Delhi colleges says Union edu minister