Expedite sanctions of loans under state’s student credit card scheme, asks Bengal government

The West Bengal government has criticised banks for an alleged delay in sanctioning and disbursing loans under the state’s student credit card scheme. The government has also directed them to speed up both processes.

In a meeting between the finance department and the State Level Bankers’ Committee, Amit Mitra, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s chief advisor asked the lenders why there were at least 16,000 provisionally sanctioned cases pending and another 51,000 applications under the scheme lying unattended at different banks.

According to a source in the state secretariat, the bankers mentioned that the sanction and disbursement of loans got delayed because of lapses on the part of applicants.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and state Higher Education Department Secretary Manish Jain were also present in the meeting. HK Dwivedi, chief secretary, has urged the bank to quickly sanction loan applications, which are stuck in banks even after getting clearance from the state government, by April 30. Dwivedi has also directed the school education department to clear the applications which are lying with them by May 31.

With inputs from PTI

