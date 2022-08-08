Under NEP, govt recommends curricular and pedagogical initiatives to improve quality of teacher education, says Annapurna Devi

The National Education Policy 2020 (Para 4.24) has recommended concerted curricular and pedagogical initiatives which includes the introduction of contemporary subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Design Thinking, Holistic Health, Organic Living, Environmental Education, Global Citizenship Education (GCED), among others at relevant stages to improve quality of teach education, Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education n a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session.

The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by E T Mohammed Basheer, Member of Parliament from Ponnani Parliament Constituency, Kerala.

The monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

As per the written reply by the minister, various steps have been taken such as introduction of the (04) Four Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) and NISHTHA Integrated Training Programme versions 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 have been introduced for different stages of school education for teachers, head teachers and principals and other stakeholders in educational management.

She further mentioned in the written reply that NISHTHA training programme is administered online through DIKSHA portal, which integrates AI solutions to facilitate self-paced learning and close monitoring. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced Artificial Intelligence as a subject in grade nine from the session 2019-2020 and in grade 11 from the session 2020-2021 in their affiliated schools.

