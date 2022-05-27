Unacademy to host its first offline National Scholarship Admission Test

Unacademy has announced Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), its first offline test which will be conducted on June 4 and 5, 2022 across 40 key educational hubs in India across Delhi, Kota, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, and others.

UNSAT will be open to all the aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), IIT-JEE, and foundation (nine-12) courses.

UNSAT will be a significant step forward in Unacademy’s efforts to build an organised offline infrastructure as the brand will soon be launching Offline Unacademy Centres across the country. The Learners who qualify UNSAT will be eligible for enrolment in the upcoming Unacademy Centres across Kota, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Lucknow, Delhi, and other upcoming Centres.

Furthermore, learners could utilise the scholarship to enroll for Unacademy Centres and online subscriptions. Based on the performance, the applicants will be eligible for up to 90% scholarship. The scholarships and rewards for all eligible Learners are worth Rs 150 crore.

The scholarship entrance exam will improve the overall learning experience by making it more accessible for learners and empowering them to engage in their desired course. The test-takers will receive Unacademy merchandise and the top Rankers will earn additional rewards.

To apply for the test, learners are required to pay a nominal registration fee and may register on or before June 2, 2022.

Read also: Jamia Millia Islamia receives over one lakh applications for 136 programmes