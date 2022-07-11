Unacademy signs MoU with UP police to guide their children for competitive exams

Ed-tech platform Unacademy has announced to have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttrar Pradesh Police on Monday, July 11, 2022, to empower the children of in-service police personnel of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Unacademy, in order to collectively create a cohesive ecosystem for empowering every learner to actualise their potentials, the platform aims to offer its courses at a 50% discount to the children of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel. The ed-tech further added that aspirants can avail for the discounted subscription by calling on the number +91 7825861020.

Courses for which scholarships and discounted prices are offered are: UPSC, SSC (Non- Technical), NDA, CDS, NEET (UG), NEET (PG), IIT- JEE, CLAT and Banking.

As part of the agreement, Unacademy aims to offer over 2,500 children’s free scholarships for Unacademy subscriptions each year. The selection of these students will be based on a series of aptitude tests conducted by Unacademy, an official statement said.

Furthermore, 1,000 girl children of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel will receive free scholarships under Unacademy mega national program ‘Shikshodaya’- the company’s national flagship programme to empower five lakh girl students in India through quality education, the ed-tech noted.

Unacademy also aims to conduct a series of free career guidance sessions for all the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel children to create awareness on emerging career and upskilling opportunities.

Students from grade nine to graduation, and in-service police personnel are eligible to avail of the benefits under the agreement.



