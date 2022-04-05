Unacademy signs MoU with Telangana Government to prepare students for competitive exams

Unacademy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD), Government of Telangana, to prepare meritorious students from the state for competitive exams with scholarships.



Under this MoU, 4500 aspirants will receive the benefits of this scholarship program, which is Unacademy Plus subscription for a competitive exam for one year. In addition, all-girl students from Telangana who qualify for the aptitude test will receive scholarships under Unacademy’s mega-national program ‘Shikshodaya’.



Over the span of three years, Unacademy will conduct a series of aptitude tests for meritorious students of Telangana in three phases, catering to the state and central government job exams and college entrance exams.



Also, all aspirants applying for state government jobs as identified by BCWD and students studying in classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in school and those in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) colleges are eligible for these tests and scholarships.



Read also: Digital to physical: First Unacademy store launched

