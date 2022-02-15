Unacademy signs MoU with Himachal Pradesh Government, empowering aspirants for competitive exams

Unacademy in collaboration with DHE will conduct two aptitude tests over two years and identify 650 meritorious students from the state to study for competitive exam courses.

Unacademy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Higher Education, (DHE), Government of Himachal Pradesh, to identify and empower meritorious students from the state and prepare them for competitive exams. The pilot under the MoU will be conducted in Hamirpur district.

As per the MoU, Unacademy and Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), the Government of Himachal Pradesh will conduct two aptitude tests spanning two years and identify 650 meritorious students who will be awarded Unacademy scholarships for competitive exam courses. Out of the 650 meritorious students, 500 girl students from Hamirpur will receive free scholarships under Unacademy’s national program ‘Shikshodaya,’ which aims to empower 5 lakh girls in India through quality education.

Students pursuing their 10th, 11th, 12th in school and undergraduate, postgraduate degree courses in Government higher education institutions, including Government engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges, and other government institutions of Himachal Pradesh, are eligible for the aptitude tests.

Debasweta Banik, IAS, deputy commissioner, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, said, “In today’s age and time, technology is a powerful tool for transforming learning. This engagement with Unacademy will affirm and advance relationships between India’s top educators and learners of Hamirpur and Himachal Pradesh to clear country’s prestigious entrance and competitive exams.”

“As India’s largest learning platform, Unacademy is committed to the vision of democratising access to quality education across geographic barriers. Through this partnership, we will not only empower the youth of Himachal Pradesh but also provide a platform for the girls of Hamirpur to prepare for and crack competitive exams,” added Gaurav Munjal, co-founder, and CEO, Unacademy Group.

