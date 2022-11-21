Unacademy collaborates with Rajasthan education department, announces subscription based scholarships

Edtech platform Unacademy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Council of School Education, Department of Education, Government of Rajasthan to enable Government students to prepare for various competitive exams, an official statement said on November 21, 2022. Further, as a part of the collaboration, Unacademy will offer 1,500 learners subscription based scholarships.

According to the statement, Unacademy will identify 1,000 children of Government schools in Rajasthan through a series of aptitude tests for an Unacademy scholarship to help them prepare for competitive exams. Students from 9th standard till graduation can apply for the test, it noted. Courses for which scholarships are being offered are: NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, NDA, UPSC, SSC and NTSE Foundation.

“As an extension of Unacademy’s mega national programme ‘Shikshodaya’ – Unacademy shall also extend scholarships to up to 500 top ranking girl students,” the statement added.

In addition, Unacademy will organise Unacademy Connect sessions to help scholarship students with career related queries through structured guidance sessions on upskilling and emerging career opportunities.

Also Read: Pradhan participates in consultation on NCrF draft, says it will pave way for $5 trillion economy

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn