Unacademy opens its first learning centres in Kota

Unacademy has announced the launch of its first two Unacademy Centres in Kota, Rajasthan. The centres have already started accepting admissions, and classes of the first batch for NEET-UG and JEE courses will commence from June 16, 2022 onwards.

The company aims to enroll up to 15,000 Learners in the first batch across all the upcoming Unacademy Centres in the nine cities namely Kota, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Lucknow. The company has onboarded over 30 Top Educators for its Kota Centres.

The Unacademy Centres will facilitate the offline classes for learners for NEET-UG, IT JEE, and Foundation (9-10) course categories. These Centers will operate in hybrid mode, conducting offline classes a few days a week.

To elevate the learning experience, all Unacademy Centres have been conceptualised with modern and simple aesthetics. A multi-functional café, a massive library, doubt solving zones along with several classrooms and functional zones are housed in the flagship centre located in the Talwandi Circle and is an 18,000 sq ft facility spread across four floors.

