Unacademy onboards Navneet Sharma as chief business officer for its new initiatives

Unacademy has appointed Navneet Sharma as its chief business officer – new initiatives. Joining the Unacademy team he will be charting the growth strategy, business plan, and sales development frameworks for the new avenues that the Test Prep business is exploring, in order to achieve the larger vision and goals of the brand.

As a part of his new mandate, Sharma will be responsible for formulating new avenues of growth for the digital and hybrid models for the test prep business. Before Unacademy, Sharma was associated with Airtel as chief executive officer, Gujarat. There he was responsible for increasing revenue and market share.

“At Unacademy we are expanding the value offerings to achieve the next level of growth for our ed-tech offerings. Following the plan to achieve our goals, we are focusing on strengthening the team with exceptional minds. His extensive experience and knowledge will be invaluable in assisting us in accomplishing our ambition,” Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy said.

Sharma comes with over 18 years of experience in strategy, sales and marketing. He has expertise in managing customer life cycle management, GTM programs, and new project launches. He is a chemical engineer and did his MBA in marketing and finance from SCMHRD, Pune.

Focusing extensively on the offline growth strategy, the company has recently appointed Sunil Baby as its chief business officer, offline.

