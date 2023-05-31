Unacademy launches ‘UnacademyX’; A self-paced learning app for UPSC aspirants.

Unacademy, a learning platform, has recently introduced UnacademyX, a self-paced learning app. This app is specifically designed for UPSC aspirants and will continually add new chapters on a daily basis. UnacademyX aims to revolutionise the learning process by simplifying complex syllabi into easily understandable concepts, according to an official release.

The app aims to offer a range of features to enhance the learning experience. It provides bite-sized lessons that are concise, immersive, and focused, ensuring comprehension of concepts. Learners can actively engage in interactive learning through captivating visuals that aid in understanding. Personalised learning is another highlight of UnacademyX, allowing learners to adapt the pace and schedule according to their preferences. The app enables learners to learn and practice simultaneously, ensuring immediate revision, the release mentioned.

An outstanding feature of UnacademyX is its contextual practice, which reinforces learning through diverse sets of practice questions. Learners can effectively assess their understanding and retention. Moreover, the app incorporates a ‘Speak & Revise’ feature, enabling learners to summarise their learnings verbally. This feature facilitates better retention and comprehension as the app interprets voice input and provides instant feedback, as per the release.

UnacademyX also strives to provide detailed analysis and insights into learners’ progress, empowering them to optimise their study plans for better results. Additionally, learners can unlock revision treasures in the form of summary flashcards, further reinforcing their grasp of the material.

“With its learning experience, UnacademyX aims to redefine the way learners approach their UPSC CSE preparation. The product signifies our unwavering commitment to democratising education and enhancing learning experiences through technology. With UnacademyX, we are not only providing a platform for preparation, but also deploying a transformative force that will shape the future of UPSC exam preparation.” Gaurav Munjal, co-founder, CEO, Unacademy Group, said.