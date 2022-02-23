Unacademy launches ‘Unacademy Icons’ – a new learning platform with industry leaders

The initial subscription of Unacademy Icons will be of Rs 299 for a validity of one year. The first 10 lessons will be released on February 28, and subsequent 21 lessons will be released in the following weeks.

Unacademy launches a new annual subscription based product ‘Unacademy Icons’ to provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons. The first segment of the icons ‘Cricket with Sachin’ has been developed in collaboration with Sachin Teldulkar and his brother Ajit Tendulkar.

The initial subscription of Unacademy Icons will be of Rs 299 for a validity of one year. Pre booking of the icons will start on February 23, 2022. The first 10 lessons will be released on February 28, and subsequent 21 lessons will be released in the following weeks.

The courses offer a wide range of interactive and engaging features such as info-graphics and animations, quizzes and other curriculum to enhance the learning experience. Initially, the lessons will be available in english and hindi. However, with further development, lessons will be introduced in regional languages such as marathi, tamil, kannada, and telugu.

Moreover, the ed-tech platform aims to bring several stalwarts from different fields such as art, sports, business, leadership and more, to curate an expertised learning structure. Sachin Tendulkar will mentor through a series of total 31 interactive lessons of over seven hours.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, said, “We have developed Unacademy Icons to bring a platform of structured curriculums for several aspirational courses in India with industry stalwarts. Our first step is to democratize high quality pedagogy for cricket with world-renowned cricketer, Sachin. We are hopeful that learners across the country will benefit from the customised topics, which have been carefully designed and distributed”.

