Unacademy launches Plus subscription at Rs 299 to celebrate Unacademy Learning festival

Unacademy has announced its Plus subscription at Rs 299 for 45 days, celebrating ‘Unacademy Learning Festival’ for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) and class eight to 12 aspirants.

The offer can be availed from April 23 to April 30, 2022. All new and old Learners whose subscription is due for renewal will be eligible for the offer. New Learners from classes eight to 12 who have availed the offer will also be able to access all trailing courses as well.

Through the subscription, learners can access live classes by top educators, test series with rank predictor, 24X7 doubt resolutions, structured courses and notes and more.

The initiative is aligned with Unacademy’s goal to democratise education and make high-quality education accessible to learners across the country. The offer is designed to provide learners with additional assistance, support them in preparing for their exams and crack competitive exams.

The company claims as of April 2022, it has crossed eight lakh active subscribers on its platform.

