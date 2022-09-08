Unacademy launches offline learning centre in Noida

Ed-tech company, Unacademy, has announced the opening of its first offline centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The centre is accepting admissions for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG) courses, an official release said.

The centre was inaugurated by Biswajit Saha, director, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education, Government of India (GOI). The event was also attended by Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and former senior union minister, GOI.

“We are rapidly expanding our offline network across the country. Our clear focus is on providing quality hybrid learning solutions that will empower Learners and where they will have access to the top Educators. Uttar Pradesh is one of our key markets, and we are excited to introduce the Unacademy Centre for Learners in the city,” Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy, said.

According to the official statement this would be the brand’s fourth offline learning touchpoint in the country, after the opening of the first two centres in Kota, and then in Lucknow.

The statement further added that the Unacademy centres facilitate offline classes for learners and extend access to top educators in the NEET-UG, IIT JEE, and foundation (9-10) course categories. The offline experience aims to provide a fusion of Unacademy’s online subscription with interpersonal mentorship, and pedagogy with in-class technology and product.

The centres are designed to provide high quality offline learning experience to all learners, with high tech infrastructure, such as a functional library, doubt clearing sections, and classrooms with interactive smartboards, the statement noted. It further mentioned that at the centre, learners can avail additional benefits such as in-person mentoring, question-solving sessions, and regular parent-educator meetings.

Furthermore, the statement said that Unacademy will soon be launching more offline centres in Patna, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Bengaluru. The academic team of the company includes educators such as Anand Mani, Sumit Kumar, Viraj Panwar, Shikha Bansal, Shashi Shekhar, Neetika Batra and Chandan Mani.

