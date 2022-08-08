Unacademy launches Notes 2.0, updated study materials for UPSC learners

Ed-tech platform Unacademy has launched an updated version of study material Notes 2.0, a comprehensive study solution for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE-GS Learners. According to an official statement, all active Unacademy learners with a one-year or above Unacademy UPSC CSE-GS subscription will get access to Notes 2.0. The study material access will be free of cost, the statement added.

According to the platform, the Notes 2.0 is designed to offer a one-stop solution for UPSC aspirants. Furthermore, it consists of a set of 20 books with nearly 5500 pages, that are curated by UPSC content experts. “The books are currently available in English. The relevance of an updated and well curated set of study material is crucial for a UPSC aspirant as the entire exam syllabus is vast. Notes 2.0 resolves that gap through comprehensive notes of the entire curriculum,” the statement added.

As per the statement, the study solution, Notes 2.0 is an in-depth evolved iteration from its previous version. It claims to cover all subjects part of the latest UPSC CSE-GS syllabus such as history, geography, polity, economy, science and technology, Indian society among others.

It further added that through Notes 2.0, learners will get access to all the previous years UPSC questions, which were asked during the mains examination from 2013-2020 with model answers, precise illustrations of mind maps and timelines in the form of tables, flowcharts and bullet points, all contemporary issues which are concisely covered, and further critical opinion-based topics are also included.

Earlier in August 2022, Unacademy had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) to empower their children for various competitive examinations. Under the partnership, the ed-tech platform aims to offer its courses at a 50% discount to the children of ITBPF personnel.

